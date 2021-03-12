Refinitiv Announces Winners of 2021 Thailand FX Awards

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 12 March 2021 – Refinitiv, a business under the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), has announced the winners of its FX Trading Awards 2021 for Thailand.

The FX Awards aim to promote transparency and liquidity in the Thai foreign exchange market and to recognize its importance to the broader Thailand economy. The award winners were determined based on trading activity on Refinitiv’s FX trading platforms throughout 2020.

Foreign exchange is the world’s most-actively-traded asset class. Refinitiv was appointed as the Official Calculating Agent for the Bank of Thailand’s transactions-based Thai Baht benchmark in 2019 to enhance Thailand’s FX and implied interest rate benchmarks, and better reflect the growth and evolving nature of Thai financial markets. It recently reported the average daily volume (ADV) of foreign exchange trading across its FX platforms globally totalled US$457 billion in February 2021. Average daily volume for spot trading was US$91 billion.

“We are delighted to celebrate the strong support we have seen from the trading community in Thailand, and we would like to extend our congratulations to all the winners recognised at the awards ceremony. Refinitiv is firmly committed to supporting the growth of FX markets, and will continue to work closely with central banks, liquidity providers, and other market participants to promote the development of robust and transparent capital markets and empower the financial community in ASEAN and beyond,” said Nigel Fuller, Proposition Sales Director, FX Trading, Asia, LSEG.

The 2021 Thailand FX Award Winners are as follows:

Best THB FX Data Contributor (THB Spot): CIMB Thai Bank PCL

CIMB Thai Bank PCL Best THB FX Data Contributor (Local Cross Currency): Bank of Ayudhya PCL

Bank of Ayudhya PCL Best THB Interest Rates Data Contributor (Interest Rate Swap): Bangkok Bank PCL

Bangkok Bank PCL Best THB Interest Rates Data Contributor (Money Market): Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bangkok Branch

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bangkok Branch Best OIS Data Contributor: Kasikornbank PCL, Siam Commercial Bank PCL and Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) PCL

Kasikornbank PCL, Siam Commercial Bank PCL and Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) PCL Best USD/THB FX Bank: HSBC

HSBC Best Foreign Currency FX Bank: CIMB Thai Bank PCL

CIMB Thai Bank PCL Best Bank – Refinitiv Matching: HSBC

HSBC Best FXall Corporate Client: PTT Exploration and Production PLC

For further information on Refinitiv’s FX solutions, visit here.

