Indonesian Man Confirmed as 49th Case of Covid-19 in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed one new case of Covid-19.

A 53-year-old man of Indonesian nationality, traveling to Laos from Indonesia, has tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival in Laos.

The man arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital on 11 March.

He was then transported to a quarantine facility in Vientiane where he was tested for Covid-19.

On 12 March his test returned a positive result for Covid-19 and he was immediately sent for treatment at hospital in Vientiane Capital.

25 people who accompanied the man, or who had close contact with him, have been tested for the coronavirus with negative results. They are to quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, two Covid patients have made a full recovery and were discharged from Phonthong Hospital in Champasack Province today, according to a report by Lao Youth Radio.

Case 44 and Case 45 were released following tests displaying two consecutive negative results.

They underwent treatment in the hospital for 50 days and will now self-isolate for a further 14 days at home.

Laos has now confirmed a total of 49 cases of Covid-19, after testing 121,483 people and successfully treating 45 people. Four people now remain under treatment for the virus.

Laos has not reported any deaths from Covid-19.