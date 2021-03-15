Lao-Chinese Power Grid Company Signs Concession Agreement with Govt

Electricite du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDL-T), the joint venture between China Southern Power Grid (CSG) and Electricite du Laos (EDL), has signed a concession agreement with the Lao government.

The agreement will see the company become the country’s national power grid operator, constructing and operating the power grids in Laos, as well as connecting Laos with neighboring countries, Xinhua reports.

A signing ceremony was held on Thursday, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment, Sonexay Siphandone, and Chinese ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong, as well as representatives from Laos and China.

According to the concession agreement, the joint venture will serve the country’s economic and social development, and people’s livelihoods, by providing safe, stable, and sustainable power transmission.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, Khamchanh Vongsengboun said that EDL-T is a priority project highly valued by the government of Laos, and that the signing of the concession agreement is a major achievement for the project.

She said that the operation of the power grid by EDL-T will enable Laos to enjoy systematic management and operation of the national grid, as well as a more stable power supply.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Jiang said that electricity is a key element in building the China-Laos community with a shared destiny, serving as a propellor for economic and social development.

EDL and CSG signed an agreement jointly establishing EDL-T in September last year.