Laos Makes Official Statement on Myanmar

Laos has made an official statement regarding the situation in Myanmar through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was released on 21 March, which reads as follows:

1. As an immediate neighbor and ASEAN fellow, the Lao PDR has been closely following the developments in Myanmar. We stress the importance of maintaining political stability in all ASEAN Member States in order to achieve a stable, peaceful, and prosperous ASEAN Community.

2. The Lao PDR reiterates the ASEAN position as stated in the ASEAN Chairman’s Statement issued on 1 February 2021 and the Chair’s Statement on the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting issued on 2 March 2021. We encourage all parties concerned to engage in a peaceful resolution through constructive dialogue and reconciliation in order to return the situation to normalcy soon for peace, development, and the interests of the people of Myanmar.

3. While respecting the purposes and principles as enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, the Lao PDR stands ready to work closely with ASEAN Member States to assist in creating an environment conducive to achieve lasting peace and stability in Myanmar.

The statement comes as foreign ministers from member countries of ASEAN held an informal meeting by video conference on 2 March to discuss regional stability.

The meeting called for all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint as well as flexibility, following the crisis the country faces after the military took power on 1 February.

The Southeast-Asian Bloc also called for a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue, and practical reconciliation in the interests of the people and their livelihood.

While the association does maintain a policy of non-interference, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, in particular, made their concerns known following the military takeover.