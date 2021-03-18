News Direct and Media OutReach Form Distribution Partnership for Asia Pacific and America

Two Industry Disruptors Share Their Strong Distribution to Benefit Global Clients

NORWALK, US & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 March 2021 – News Direct and Media OutReach – two newswires that are revolutionizing the news distribution industry with advances in technology, analytics, security and workflow – have entered into a reciprocal press release distribution arrangement covering the United States and Asia Pacific region.

Media OutReach clients will benefit from News Direct’s full-fledged access to The Associated Press distribution network in the US, which includes the nation’s leading newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, and online sites. Additionally, releases are posted to AP’s popular app and apnews.com, the news agency’s heavily trafficked consumer-facing site.

News Direct’s geographic distribution capabilities are supplemented by its robust industry-specific reach, allowing for highly relevant targeting. Trade sector and consumer-focused lists are refreshed with each use for maximum effectiveness. The partnership also allows Media OutReach clients to issue multimedia such as infographics, videos and images as independent assets in line with journalistic preferences. As a confirmation of ROI, clients receive a robust Performance Report that includes postings on major portals including Yahoo! Finance and MarketWatch.

Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific and has a unique, in-depth understanding of the media landscape in the region. Its success has been driven by its technology-led distribution platform with an unrivalled Asia Pacific network, comprehensive database and precise editorial targeting capabilities which has proven to be highly-effective for PR professionals to reach out to journalists and editors – including influencers in their target media and countries. Through this partnership, News Direct’s clients can expand their reach and build direct connections with journalists in the region.

Additionally, News Direct clients can leverage Media OutReach’s extensive media partnerships which guarantee online postings. As such, they will see their stories posted on leading news portals such as SINA, Viet Nam News and AsiaOne among others, further enhancing their exposure in Asia Pacific.

News Direct clients will have access to the Media OutReach automated post release reports which provide qualitative and quantitative performance metrics. Importantly, this includes access to the proprietary Media and Journalist Insights dashboard, which provides insights such as the interaction between journalists and the press release including story open rates by publication, by country and eventual write ups.

“News Direct aims to differentiate itself in many ways,” noted founder and CEO Gregg Castano. ” but above all we want to be known for the unrivalled quality of our distribution network. We are proud to partner with Media OutReach, which has earned its reputation as Asia’s most innovative and dynamic distribution service.”

Jennifer Kok, founder and CEO of Media OutReach said, “This partnership enhances our USA distribution capabilities and customers can now distribute their news release and multimedia through its leading-edge delivery platform in America. Overall, this adds further strength to Media OutReach’s global distribution network, and we are pleased to be working with News Direct. The team at News Direct are industry veterans, many of whom are formerly from Business Wire and have built on their expertise to create an exceptionally strong distribution platform and service.”

About News Direct

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely-reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today.

To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook , Instagram or YouTube.

About Media OutReach

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan as well as international reseller partnerships in Canada, USA and Europe. Media OutReach is the only newswire that owns its distribution network across 24 countries across Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 130,000 journalists across at least 400 trade categories and 460 media partnerships, it is revolutionizing the industry by providing guarantee online news posting by language for each distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release contents directly to the inbox of targeted editors and journalists to optimize news write up, build media relations and automates the reporting process with key performance metrics and its pioneering post-release reports gives insights into if journalists are actually accessing the release by publication and by country.

Media OutReach Newswire is the go-to news release and content distribution partner for public relations, social marketing, digital agencies, and organizations in Asia Pacific. For more information on Media OutReach, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/