OneMagnify India earns Best Place to Work certification for the fourth consecutive year

CHENNAI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2025 – OneMagnify, a global leader in marketing, data, and technology solutions, has once again been recognized as afor 2025 — marking ourof being certified. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the culture of trust, collaboration, and excellence that our teams continue to nurture and elevate year after year.

The certification is based on a comprehensive assessment of workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational practices. OneMagnify India scored significantly above the market average in key areas such as purpose, belonging, leadership, and opportunities for growth.

Daniel Raj, Managing Director of OneMagnify India, shared:

“It is truly humbling and energizing to see OneMagnify India named a Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. This recognition belongs to each and every member of our team, past and present, whose passion, integrity, and commitment to excellence fuel our progress.

As we continue to scale, transform, and evolve as a global capability center, we remain grounded in what matters most: our people. I am proud of what we have built, and even more excited about what we will create together in the years ahead. Congratulations to our team, and thank you for making OneMagnify not just a workplace, but a place where people thrive.”

The Best Places to Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that reflects consistent and intentional dedication to enhancing the employee experience. By earning this recognition, OneMagnify India stands out as one of the top employers in the country, providing a positive and engaging workplace for all its employees.

Each year, the Best Places to Work program partners with leading organizations across India and various other countries to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices. Through this certification, organizations gain access to insights, tools, and expertise needed to drive meaningful and sustainable change in their workplace culture.

