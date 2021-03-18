The King, Lee Min Ho arrives in Singapore!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 March 2021 – DAEBAK! K-drama actor Lee Min Ho will arrive at Madame Tussauds Singapore next week, joining the rest of the stars in the new K-Wave zone. He will be standing alongside Song Seung-heon, Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, fans can meet the heartthrob actor for a limited period only!

Lee Min Ho will join the rest of the Korean stars at the new K-Wave zone in Madame Tussauds Singapore!

Lee Min Ho started his career in 2006 and his breakthrough came in 2009. He has recently surpassed 20 million followers on his official Instagram and Facebook page, which makes him one of the most followed Korean stars on different social media platforms combined.

“We are proud and honoured to have Lee Min Ho joining the rest of the stars at the new K-Wave zone. We believe that his figure will definitely draw the attention of many, and we will continue to bring in more stars throughout the year,” says Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

To cure the wanderlust of traveling, the K-Wave zone was opened last month where guests can pose under the eye-catching Cherry Blossom tree to experience the Sakura without traveling. Wander away and pose in front of the hanoks with Lee Min-ho, Song Sueng-Heon, Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy. Or take your boomerangs in front of the pretty cherry blossom flower wall and inspire your friends on where to shoot their next OOTD.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is based at Imbiah Lookout. Come and enjoy the brand-new K-wave zone with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. And till the end of March the Sentosa Island admission fees are waived, so what are you waiting for! Visit the family fun attraction and get 5 experiences for only 1 ticket. For more information on how to redeem these vouchers and to know what the 5 experiences are, please visit our website www.madametussauds.com/Singapore.

