Introducing Bata 3D Energy

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 March 2021 – Designed at the Bata Innovation Style Center in Italy, Bata 3D Energy is the newest arrival in Bata’s global sneakers portfolio, launching in Q1 2021 across all Bata markets.

Unlike the usual lifestyle sneakers, Bata 3D Energy proposes a collection of mainstream & versatile styles combined with an additional touch of tech, to keep you comfortable all day.

Bata 3D Energy are urban casual lifestyle sneakers for active men & women leading a busy life for which they need comfort with style. Bata 3D Energy are the ideal sneakers for everyday ventures. Made for both office and leisure times, these sneakers match all outfits thanks to their versatile designs and colorways.

Bata 3D Energy sneakers are designed to answer the consumers’ need for impact absorption. They provide the best of stability and cushioning wrapped in a lightweight shoe thanks to its 3 key technologies:

The rebound sole that boosts every step

The heel stabilizer that provides hard back support for a greater balance

The memory foam insole and back counter that enhance the feeling of cushioning for an instant comfort.

Bata 3D Energy will keep you energized all day long by putting a spring in every step for a feeling of maximum comfort. This is the key message supported by Bata communication concept “Bata 3D Energy, for all day comfort”.

Bata 3D Energy is the first sneaker collection from the newly introduced Bata 3D Label. This new global sneaker label, launching this year, delivers everyday lifestyle sneakers with an added value technology to Bata consumers.

Why Bata 3D. Because it comes in 3.

Bata 3D will launch 3 collections.

Bata 3D collections will focus on 3 consumer needs – each collection will target a specific shoe attribute.

3D stands for “3Dimensional” product technology – each of the collection come with a combination of 3 technologies answering the consumer need.

Bata’s Country Manager, Mr Ajay Ramachandran is pleased to introduce this global Bata collection to Malaysia. “The sneaker phenomenon is not just a trend; it has become a lifestyle in Malaysia. At Bata, we have spent the last 1 year to develop this special sneaker that is engineered with premium product technology but at a price that is friendly for all wallets”

The retail price of the 3D Energy series is from RM119 to RM129. The highly anticipated collection will be launched at 37 Bata Retail stores and online at www.bata.com.my in March 2021. To support the launch of the collection, Bata Malaysia will mobilise digital channels for advertising – facebook, instagram, google display, and youtube ads to reach to the target audience of ages 18 to 35 years old in Malaysia. Watch a preview of the Bata 3D Energy series here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj_VCYvT4ng





Bata 3D Energy Retail Store Distribution; Mid Valley, Suria KLCC, IOI Putrajaya, Imago Mall KK, Alamanda Putrajaya, JB City Square, 1 Utama, Imperial City Miri, Aeon Tebrau JB , Bintang Plaza Miri, AEON Seremban 2, AEON Cheras, IOI Puchong, AEON Rawang, Suria Sabah, AEON Bukit Tinggi, AEON Bukit Indah, East Coast Mall, NU Sentral, Setia City Mall, Prangin Mall, Paradigm Mall, AEON Taiping, AEON Nilai, AEON Melaka, Vivacity Kuching, Mahkota Parade Melaka, Sunway Carnival Prai, AEON Station 18, Sunway Velocity, AEON Kinta City, Queensbay Penang, AEON Kota Bahru, South Key JB, AEON Shah Alam, Sunway Pyramid.

About Bata

Founded in 1894, Bata is one of the world’s leading shoemakers, designing comfortable and stylish footwear at surprisingly affordable prices. Bata is a family-owned business selling more than 180 Million pairs of shoes annually in our 5,800 stores and producing locally in our 22 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents. Bata operates in more than 70 countries, thanks to 35,000 colleagues.