Laos elects new president and prime minister

The inaugural session of the 9th National Assembly has voted to approve the election of Party Secretary-General, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, as President of the Lao PDR and Dr. Phankham Viphavanh as Prime Minister of the Lao PDR.

According to a report by Paxason Newspaper, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith has been elected as the new President of Laos, replacing President Bounnhang Vorachith following his retirement.

Dr. Phankham Viphavanh has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Laos.

The ongoing inaugural session of the 9th National Assembly was held today at the recently completed National Assembly building in Vientiane Capital.

The National Assembly members also elected Mrs. Pany Yathotou and Mr. Bounthong Chitmany as vice presidents of Laos.

Minister of Defense, General Chansamone Chanyalath, Minister of Planning and Investment, Dr. Sonexay Siphandone, and Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun have been elected as the Deputy Prime Ministers of Laos.

The new president of Laos pledged in front of the National Assembly and Provincial People’s Council members to uphold the constitution and the law following his election today.

After assuming the presidency, Mr. Thongloun vowed to work with the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, state leaders, and the Lao people to create favorable conditions for stability, national economic growth, and poverty reduction.

“We will continue to improve the quality of life for Lao people while working hard on socio-economic development in our country,” the new president said.

The National Assembly also elected Mr. Xaysomphone Phomvihane, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee, as president of the National Assembly.

Laos held elections for the ninth National Assembly and Provincial People’s Councils last month, with some 4.28 million people in Laos eligible to vote to elect 164 candidates.