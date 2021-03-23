Lao Man Dies in Car Chase in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

A Lao National was killed in a car crash in Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand on Monday last week following an altercation with a group of local youths.



According to a report by Lao Post, the incident occurred at midnight Monday last week at Khemarat District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand.

The motorist, a 22-year-old Lao national identified as Mr. Jo, of Savannakhet Province, was found seriously injured following the crash. He died on the way to hospital the same day.

The vehicle overturned while being chased by two cars belonging to groups of Thais who tailed Jo, shooting at him and throwing stones at his car.

Mr. Nophon, a friend of Mr. Jo, says that he and the victim attended an ordination ceremony in the town of Khemarat District and then drank together on the way home at an entertainment venue.

They left the entertainment venue at 11:00 p.m., according to Mr. Nophon, and argued with some Thais about a woman.

“My friends and I left to go shopping while Mr. Jo was talking phone with his girlfriend in the car.” Said Mr. Nophon.

“Three minutes later, two vehicles attacked Jo’s car. He drove away but they chased him down.” Mr. Nophon added.

Jo has worked in Khemarat District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand for a number of years, according to reports.

Thai authorities are now investigating the incident.