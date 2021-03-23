Qualtrics’ Employee Experience Trends reveals top drivers of employee engagement in the Philippines in 2021

Annual report finds engagement in Philippines exceeds global average

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 23 March 2021 – New research released today by Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader in employee experience (EX) and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has revealed the top drivers of employee engagement in the Philippines for 2021.

According to the 2021 Philippines Employee Experience Trends Report, feeling a sense of purpose from my work and having in place processes allowing employees to be as productive as possible emerged as the top two drivers of employee engagement. Continually improving the way work gets done, learning from mistakes as a company, and managers demonstrating a commitment to safety rounded out the top five.

Employee engagement in Philippines above global average

Despite the challenges faced by businesses and government in 2020 overall levels of employee engagement in Philippines were 77%, which exceeded the global average of 66%. Intent to stay in the Philippines aligned with the global average, with 70% of respondents saying they intended to stay with their organisation three years or more.

Well-being, which is an important contributor to overall EX, continues to be a priority for workers and is predicted to be a key trend for organisations in 2021. A sense of belonging is of particular importance in the context of well-being. Employees who feel like they belong are almost 3x more likely to rate their well-being favourably than those who feel like they don’t belong (82% vs. 30%).

Three-quarters (75%) of employees in the Philippines rated their overall well-being as favourable, which again exceeded the global average of 67%.

Lauren Huntington, EX Solutions Strategy, Qualtrics Southeast Asia, said: “2020 irreversibly changed the working world, and globally we saw engagement drivers shift considerably last year. As businesses and governments look forward to 2021 we expect to see these engagement drivers evolve once again as restrictions continue to change. To ensure teams are provided with the support and services they need in fast changing situations it is critical leaders are able to understand how emerging trends are reshaping the workplace, and what they can do to design and improve employee experience.”

Uncovering the experience gap

According to the Qualtrics study, 99% of employees believe it’s important their company listens, with 89% saying they have the opportunity to feedback. However, only 56% say their company acts on feedback well.

“While it’s pleasing to see employers listening to their teams, the study outlines the critical importance of acting on feedback. There is no one size fits all approach to improving the employee experience. By capturing responses from their teams across the entire employee lifecycle and in key moments that matter, businesses are able to design improved experiences.”

“The business impact of listening and acting on feedback is huge. When organisations do take action, scores increase across employee engagement (87%), wellbeing (84%) and intent to stay (78%),” said Huntington.

About the study

The 2021 Global Employee Experience Trends Report examined more than 11,800 full-time employees across 20 different countries around the world, to find out what’s changed in employee experience, and what is driving employee engagement in a post-COVID world. 500 respondents polled were from the Philippines.

To download the full 2021 Global Employee Experience Trends Report, please click here.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.