Book your 21-day quarantine at Dorsett Hotels and get USD$60* to use during your stay

24 March 2021 – With travel still on pause due to COVID-19, many hotel rewards memberships have also remained static. The Dorsett – Your Rewards loyalty programme has always prided itself on providing useful benefits redeemable at any time for all members.









Many loyalty programmes only reward guests with points after check-out, Dorsett – Your Rewards will now do so instantly so they can enjoy their credits during their 21-day quarantine stay at our designated Hong Kong hotels Dorsett Wanchai, Dorsett Mongkok, Dorsett Tsuen Wan and Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong.

Those who book their 21-day quarantine stay at our hotels directly will be rewarded the Dorsett – Your Rewards points entitled for their booking on the day after check in. Guests can earn up to USD$60 point credits for a superior room and USD$252 point credits for a suite*. Stays booked via third party websites and OTAs will only receive 50% of the above Dorsett – Your reward cash points.

This means members can make use of their points to redeem meals and snacks via the hotel’s Foodpanda in-room dining menu as well as groceries, charging cables and gym equipment from our Dorsett Mart throughout their quarantine period.

Dorsett Hospitality International’s hotels in Hong Kong launched an online Dorsett Mart as part of their #DorsettCares commitment to providing a caring and comfortable experience for guests. Items may vary from hotel to hotel.

Guests must sign up to the Dorsett – Your Rewards loyalty programme to be eligible for credits.

Dorsett Wanchai | Starting from HK$800 net daily | 387-397 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

| 387-397 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Dorsett Mongkok | Starting from HK$700 net daily | 88 Tai Kok Tsui Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Dorsett Tsuen Wan | Starting from HK$570 net daily | 28 Kin Chuen Street, Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong

| 28 Kin Chuen Street, Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong | Starting from HK$780 net daily | 3 Kau U Fong, Central District, Hong Kong

*Based on Dorsett Wanchai’s starting rates. Other Dorsett – Your Rewards hotels will reward points based on their starting rate as above. Validity is until June 30 2021. Terms apply.