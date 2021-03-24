Luang Prabang Authorities Release New Year Events Schedule

Latsamy Phonevilay
Schedule of Events for Boun Pi Mai Lao (Lao New Year) in Luang Prabang
The procession of the Prabang as it exits the national museum, Luang Prabang (Photo: Jason Rolan)

Much to the joy of everyone in Laos, the beloved Boun Pi Mai (Lao New Year) festival will be going ahead this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The mayor of Luang Prabang has released an official schedule of events:

Schedule of Events for the Lao New Year Celebrations in Luang Prabang

10 April
10:00, Jetski race in the Mekong

 

11 April
09:00, Traditional market fair opens at That Luang Field

 

13 April
07:30, Elephant procession from Wat Mai to Wat Xieng Thong

 

14 April
09:00, Various temples will bring out their Buddha images for local people to wash with lustral water

13:00, Building sand stupas on the island across from the mouth of the Khan River

Grand Procession of Miss New Year
Grand Procession of Miss New Year (Photo: Phoonsab Thevongsa)

15 April
14:00, Grand procession of Miss New Year from Wat That Noy to Wat Xieng Thong

19:00, Sprinkling lustral water over Buddha images at various temples around the city

 

16 April
05:30, Almsgiving ceremony at Wat Sene and then up Phousi Mountain

14:00, Grand procession of Miss New Year from Wat Xieng Thong to Wat That Noy

19:00, Naga and lantern parades descend from Phousi Mountain to the pond inside the National Museum, along with traditional Phalak Phalam dancing

Revelers enjoy water play in Luang Prabang (Photo- Christian Hogue)
Revelers enjoy water play in Luang Prabang town (Photo: Christian Hogue)

17 April
08:30, The Prabang is paraded out of Hor Prabang to Wat Mai

11:30, Provincial leaders and Miss New Year visit Pak Ou Caves to sprinkle lustral water on the Buddha images there

 

18 April
Worshippers sprinkle lustral water on the Prabang Buddha image at Wat Mai

 

19 April
09:00, The Prabang is paraded back to Hor Prabang from Wat Mai

 

20 April
09:00, The Phra Man Buddha image at Wat Xieng Thong is brought out of its chapel for washing

 

21-24 April
Worshippers sprinkle lustral water on the Phra Man Buddha image at Wat Xieng Thong

 

25 April
15:00, The Phra Man Buddha image is returned to its chapel

