Luang Prabang Authorities Release New Year Events Schedule

Much to the joy of everyone in Laos, the beloved Boun Pi Mai (Lao New Year) festival will be going ahead this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The mayor of Luang Prabang has released an official schedule of events:
Schedule of Events for the Lao New Year Celebrations in Luang Prabang
10 April
10:00, Jetski race in the Mekong
11 April
09:00, Traditional market fair opens at That Luang Field
13 April
07:30, Elephant procession from Wat Mai to Wat Xieng Thong
14 April
09:00, Various temples will bring out their Buddha images for local people to wash with lustral water
13:00, Building sand stupas on the island across from the mouth of the Khan River
15 April
14:00, Grand procession of Miss New Year from Wat That Noy to Wat Xieng Thong
19:00, Sprinkling lustral water over Buddha images at various temples around the city
16 April
05:30, Almsgiving ceremony at Wat Sene and then up Phousi Mountain
14:00, Grand procession of Miss New Year from Wat Xieng Thong to Wat That Noy
19:00, Naga and lantern parades descend from Phousi Mountain to the pond inside the National Museum, along with traditional Phalak Phalam dancing
17 April
08:30, The Prabang is paraded out of Hor Prabang to Wat Mai
11:30, Provincial leaders and Miss New Year visit Pak Ou Caves to sprinkle lustral water on the Buddha images there
18 April
Worshippers sprinkle lustral water on the Prabang Buddha image at Wat Mai
19 April
09:00, The Prabang is paraded back to Hor Prabang from Wat Mai
20 April
09:00, The Phra Man Buddha image at Wat Xieng Thong is brought out of its chapel for washing
21-24 April
Worshippers sprinkle lustral water on the Phra Man Buddha image at Wat Xieng Thong
25 April
15:00, The Phra Man Buddha image is returned to its chapel