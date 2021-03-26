Extreme Heat and Storms Forecast Across Laos This Weekend

Hot weather is in store for the northwest, central and southern parts of Laos this weekend, with rainfall and winds expected in some parts of the country.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, low-pressure systems will bring hot temperatures in some parts of the country, particularly the northwest, central and southern Laos.

The report says there will be rain and windy weather forecast for some parts of Laos from 25 to 28 February.

During the day, extreme heat is expected in northwestern, central and southern Laos, reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius, with lows of 21.

Meanwhile, the Northeastern provinces will see warm weather between 29 to 31 degrees, while Xaysomboune Province and the Bolaven plateau will be between 26 to 28 degrees.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 22 and highs of up to 38 degrees this weekend, while rain and strong winds could bring some relief.