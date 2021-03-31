U.S. Provides USD 600,000 in Medical Equipment to Address COVID-19 in Lao PDR

U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond handed over medical and laboratory equipment worth USD 600,000 to Vice Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phouthone Muongpak at a ceremony in Vientiane today as part of the United States’ continued support to Lao PDR to respond to COVID-19.

This equipment is part of the overall funding support valued at nearly $8 million USD from the United States announced last year.

The equipment includes Intensive Care Unit beds, biohazard disposal bags, patient monitors, pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) such as surgical gowns, boot covers, caps, and surgical face masks. The supplies were donated by the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and will be used by the Ministry of Health to further prevent and respond to any spread of COVID-19 in Lao PDR.

“Today’s handover of medical supplies highlights the strength and importance of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership,” said Ambassador Haymond.

“As we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the partnership, we will continue to work with the Lao PDR to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 not just in health but also on the economy.”

This donation is the latest U.S. assistance to Lao PDR in the fight against COVID-19. In February 2020, the United States was the first country to provide COVID-19 support to Lao PDR. To date, the United States, through USAID and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, has contributed nearly $8 million USD to help Lao PDR control the spread of COVID-19 by providing medical and laboratory equipment, training, and risk communication efforts.

In addition to this emergency assistance, the United States works in close partnership with the government and citizens of Lao PDR on a range of programs to improve health outcomes in Lao PDR. These include long-term initiatives to improve nutrition through school feeding, programs to address maternal and child health, assistance for persons with disabilities, and efforts to address and prevent infectious diseases.