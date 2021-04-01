Maruhan Japan Bank Lao Officially Launches VIP Banking Service

On March 30th, Maruhan Japan Bank Lao officially unveiled their VIP Banking service in the presence of government officials, diplomats, business partners, and VIP guests at their head office.

Mr Anthony Chin, CEO of Maruhan Japan Bank Lao, presented their VIP Banking services, which are based on the following:

Understanding the customers and fulfilling their needs Personalized service Lifestyle and building a unique eco-system & experience for VIP customers

Aiming to deliver a holistic banking experience to its customers, Mr Chin mentioned: “We dedicate a lot of time and resources in understanding the market, customers and their needs. We focus to contribute in the well-being of the community”

Later on into the event, the CEO gave a tour of the new VIP Banking Lounge to the guests introducing their unique services and features such as access to a dedicated relationship manager, financial solutions, exclusive privileges, attractive term deposit interest rates, and more.

Access to Maruhan Japan Bank Lao’s partners such as Mercedes Benz Auto Lao, Jaguar Land Rover, Crowne Plaza, Landmark Hotel, Prudential, Naked Espresso, and more is one of the many benefits you will receive when becoming a VIP Banking customer.

Maruhan Japan Bank Lao commits to its mission and value proposition of becoming the #BankforAll

Maruhan Japan Bank Lao is the leading bank in SME, digital and innovation in LAO PDR, bringing all of its global expertise, resources and innovation to better serve its customers.

If you would like more information, please contact Maruhan Japan Bank Lao on their hotline: 021 411 777 or visit their website: https://www.maruhanjapanbanklao.com

Follow Maruhan Japan Bank Lao on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaruhanJapanBankLao