Three Lao nationals murdered at pig farm in Thailand

Thai police have arrested a man suspected of involvement in the murder of three Lao nationals on Friday last week in Kanchanadit District, Surat Thani Province, Thailand.

A couple and their 5-year-old boy, all Lao citizens, were found dead on Friday at their quarters at a pig farm in Chang Khoua sub-district, Kanchanadit District, Surat Thani Province, Thailand.

According to a report by Daily News, police found the bodies of the three victims in their bedroom at staff quarters of the Sa Ngaphone Pork Farm. A machete had been used to slash their heads and throats.

The 26-year-old victims were identified as Mr. Khattaly, and Mrs. Thongparn Chandy his wife, and their 5-year-old son, MRG Online reports.

Police arrested a 25-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Suthisak, the youngest son of the farm owner, who confessed to the gruesome crime.

The suspect admitted to being angry with Mr. Khattaly, who he claimed had been jealously protective of his wife.

“I hated him and I killed him but his wife was assisting him, so I killed her as well,” said Mr. Suthisak.

“I didn’t mean to kill the child but he got in the way while killing the couple, resulting in his death,” the man confessed.

The man is being tested for drugs in accordance with legal procedures.