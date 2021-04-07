Crowne Plaza Vientiane Launches Eco-friendly Packaging Initiative

Crowne Plaza Vientiane, an international five-star chain hotel of the Intercontinental Hotel Groups (IHG®), has officially launched one of its sustainability ambitions for a better future by replacing all existing packaging with eco-friendly materials.



This is part of the hotel’s new 10-year action plan, which consists of a powerful set of ambitions for 2030 to make a difference for the people, communities, and the planet, or to use its formal name, the “IHG Journey to Tomorrow” initiative.



“The actions we take as a business to do things in the right way has always been important to us. There’s a lot we can be proud of when it comes to the culture we’ve created, our commitment to operate thoughtfully, and the support we’ve given to the communities we’re a part of around the world,” said Crowne Plaza Vientiane and IHG®.



The action plan consists of five clear ambitions:

• Championing a diverse culture where everyone can thrive

• Improving the lives of 30 million people in communities around the world

• Reducing our energy use and carbon emissions in line with climate science

• Pioneering the transformation to a minimal waste hospitality industry

• Conserving water and helping secure water access in those areas at greatest risk.

Through this newly launched initiative, the hotel aims to reduce waste and its impact on the environment, and thus become a pioneer in working towards the goal of transforming itself into a minimal waste hospitality industry.



This starts with the use of recyclable packaging and materials, eliminating single-use items, or moving to reusable or recyclable alternatives across the guest stay, minimizing food going to waste through a “prevent, donate, divert” plan, and collaborating to achieve circular solutions for major hotel commodity items.