Nation in Mourning as Former President’s Wife and Son Perish in Boat Tragedy

The nation has gone into mourning following the tragic loss of former President Choummaly Sayasone’s wife and son, among other members of his family after a yacht capsized on Sunday.

The former president and his family and friends had been on a pleasure cruise in the Nam Ngum Reservoir when a sudden storm caused the boat to capsize.

Rescuers were able to save the former president and 31 other passengers. Unfortunately, eight passengers drowned, including the former president’s wife, Mrs. Keosaichay Sayasone, and son, Mr. Vidong Sayasone, former Party Secretary and Governor of Vientiane province.

The Party Central Committee, government, Prime Minister’s office, the Administration Office of the Party Central Committee, and the special committee arranging funerals alongside the Sayasone family issued a statement announcing the deaths.

A four-day period of mourning will continue until 8 April, when the funeral procession to Thepnimith Temple (That Foun Temple) and cremation will be held.