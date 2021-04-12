Vientiane Capital Issues Eight Rules for Lao New Year Celebrations

Authorities in Vientiane Capital have issued eight rules for residents to follow during the Lao New Year period.

A notice issued by the Vientiane Capital Police Command, under the Ministry of Public Security, outlines eight regulations governing how residents should behave during the Lao New Year festivities.

The rules stipulate how residents should celebrate the new year on the roads, in their homes, and in public places.

The Eight Rules

1. Do not sell or purchase any objects that produce loud noises of any type and do not light any type of firework or firecracker. Do not use any explosives, chemicals, or radioactive items.

2. Do not use containers such as water tanks, water basins, or use water hoses to douse others who are using the roads. Do not hold dance parties on roads or roadsides.

3. Do not enter the Mekong beach to celebrate without permission or enter public areas without a police officer present.

4. Do not use or throw unsanitary water, colored water, irritating or toxic water, water balloons, or ice. Do not wear indecent clothing or behave in a sexually explicit or obscene manner, do not sexually harass anyone, or participate in gambling of any kind.

5. Do not play music at a loud volume, use vehicles to parade or block the road, do not ride motorbikes or drive vehicles in groups or convoys, do not drive while intoxicated.

6. Do not carry a passenger on motorbike handlebars, or carry more passengers than legally authorized.

7. All entertainment venues, bars, and restaurants must strictly comply with rules set by the government.

8. Do not douse police officers who are on duty, maintaining order along roads, or anywhere else.

Authorities in Laos officially gave the green light to Lao New Year celebrations (Boun Pi Mai Lao) this year in a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on 25 March after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown.