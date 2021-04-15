SingPost Selects Qualtrics to Understand and Respond to Rapidly Changing Customer Behaviours

Singapore’s national postal service improves listening capabilities to drive rapid and targeted improvements

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 April 2021 – Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today announced that Singapore Post Limited (SingPost), Singapore’s national postal service provider and pioneer of international eCommerce logistics, has chosen Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to identify and implement the actions the organisation can take to improve customer experience in a post-COVID-19 world.

Two of the top consumer behaviours expected to continue after the pandemic are changing customer needs and an increasing demand for online shopping.[1] Having experienced a 40 per cent year-on-year surge in e-commerce deliveries in 2020, SingPost will use Qualtrics to capture insights helping the business create the fast, resilient, and reliable delivery systems customers are increasingly demanding in Singapore and across the globe.

SingPost will collect feedback across the entire customer journey – including online, in-branch, and at delivery – to continually understand how behaviours and preferences are evolving in real-time. The insights will enable SingPost to rapidly redesign and improve its customer experience for current needs and expectations.

Working with Qualtrics Partner Network member Kantar, SingPost will use the Qualtrics solution to create a scalable listening platform. The deep analytic capabilities offered by Qualtrics will enable SingPost to understand qualitative and quantitative feedback in real-time, and segment data by different customer types and channels to drive rapid and targeted improvements.

“After 12 months of unprecedented disruption and change, in Singapore and across the globe we are seeing a new type of customer appear with different behaviours, preferences, and attitudes. This change is happening at a time when businesses and governments succeed or fail based on the experiences they provide, meaning the ability to rapidly listen, understand, and act on customer feedback is key. The capabilities and support provided by Qualtrics will help SingPost build and cultivate the experience-centric business needed to succeed in fast-moving markets,” said Mao Gen Foo, Head of Southeast Asia, Qualtrics.

