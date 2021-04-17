Four New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos Today

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laos today, with all cases concerning Lao migrant workers returning home from Thailand.

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Vientiane Capital today lead by Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, under the Ministry of Health.

Case 55 is a 25-year-old female who arrived in Khammuan province where she received a positive result when tested for Covid-19 at a state quarantine center.

Case 56 and 57 are a 32-year-old male and a 24-year-old male who arrived Savannakhet province where they tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, case 58 is 25-year-old female who illegally entered Bolikhamxay Province where she was collected by medical personnel and received a positive result when tested for Covid-19.

Laos has now confirmed a total of 58 cases of Covid-19, with nine people now undergoing treatment for the virus across the country.

Laos has not reported any deaths from Covid-19.