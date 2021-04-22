Blue Cross launches brand-new LovePet Outpatient Insurance

Market-first flexible and cost-saving “Sharing Plan” covers up to 3 insured pets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 April 2021 – For pet owners, pets are not just animals; they are the loving center of the family, and owners go to great lengths to make sure their pets live healthily and happily. Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited understands that most pet owners need simple and practical coverage at an affordable premium, and so its new insurance plan, LovePet Outpatient Insurance (the “Plan”), is a dedicated product set to be the standalone pet insurance plan with coverage exclusively for vet consultation and third-party liability. The Plan provides market’s first “Sharing Plan” in Hong Kong, which is available for pet owners who have 2 or 3 pets at a time, with coverage shared by all insured pets, thereby pet owners do not need to take out a separate insurance policy for each pet individually, offering flexibility and cost-effective scheme benefits. The Plan also includes an unlimited number of vet visits per period of insurance. Furthermore, up to HK$300,000 of third-party liability is provided to cover accidental death, bodily injury or illness to a third party, and/or accidental loss of or damage to the third party’s property. Customers who successfully enrol in LovePet Outpatient Insurance during the promotional period can also enjoy a 30% discount on the first year premium. The average cost of premium for Sharing Plan is below HK$1[1]per day for a pet.

95% of pet owners have not bought pet insurance; financial concern and unfamiliar with pet insurance are key barriers

There are over 240,000 households[2] with dogs and cats in Hong Kong. In order to further understand the needs of pet owners, Blue Cross conducted a survey[3] on pet insurance last year and interviewed over 1,000 pet owners, and found that the vast majority of pet owners have not bought pet insurance. The key findings of the survey are highlighted below:

95% of respondents have not bought pet insurance. The main reasons for this are high premiums and financial considerations (32%), while 22% of respondents expressed that they are not familiar with pet insurance; 13% stated that coverage is not attractive and 10% said their pet is too old to be covered.

For respondents who have bought pet insurance, 33% of them stated that their pet is a beloved family member and they need to be well protected; 31% believed pet insurance can help share the burden of high veterinary expenses, and 16% thought buying pet insurance provided them with peace of mind.

89% of respondents who have not bought pet insurance are willing to pay HK$2,000 or below per year for pet insurance. For policy benefits, nearly one-third of respondents (26%) consider veterinary consultation and prescribed drugs are the most important benefit item of pet insurance.

In response to the findings of the survey and the current coverage gap in pet insurance, Blue Cross has launched its brand-new LovePet Outpatient Insurance which exclusively covers vet consultation and third-party liability. The Plan is suitable for pet cats or dogs aged between 13 weeks and 12 years old, and is renewable up to the age of 15. Only a 30-day waiting period for all diseases and conditions would apply, ensuring pets can be covered the soonest. The Plan also provides a unique QR code with photo shown for each insured pet to facilitate eClaims and policy management.

Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, “As the pioneer in pet insurance products, Blue Cross has always been in tune with the needs of the market. In response to the survey findings, the new LovePet Outpatient Insurance is characterised by the concept of sharing, simple and practical coverage that allow pet owners to protect their beloved pets at a reasonable and affordable premium to meet their essential needs. Pet owners can truly enjoy a hassle-free life with their beloved pets.”

Mr. Wan continued, “We have also taken into account the concerns of many pet owners having their cats microchipped, and the fact that domestic cats are less likely to have outdoor activities. We therefore exempt pet owners from providing microchip number for pet cats. They just need to provide vaccination record/medical report as proof of identity for pet cats for insurance purposes.”

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

[1] Assuming the pet owner buys a “Sharing Plan” for 3 pet cats, the premium payable for the highest insured pet is HK$1,537 and the first year premium is HK$1,075.9 after the discount. The average cost of premium for a pet is HK$0.98 per day. [2] Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region “Thematic Household Survey Report No. 66” (p.80) [3] Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited conducted a survey on pet insurance in June-July 2020; there are 1,011 respondents in total.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2020, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of “a” by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.