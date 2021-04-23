Nanyang Gifts’ Business Operation Changes During COVID19

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 April 2021 – Nanyang Gifts has seen a change in their business operations during COVID19 in order to keep up with the challenges posed by the global pandemic. Through versatility and innovative approaches, the corporate gift supplier is introducing custom hampers and gift packs with home delivery as an alternative source of income.





On top of offering its extensive range of quality and affordable customised corporate gifts, the company has channeled their efforts to designing custom hampers and gift packs that can be delivered to homes. With this, organisations can purchase these wholesale care packs and deliver them to every of their employee’s homes, some even going up as many as 5000 pax.

As part of an industry that heavily relies on customer-facing activities, Nanyang Gifts has seen a decline in their sales. Their main business is dependent on events, such as dinner and dance, corporate trade shows and exhibitions, which have temporarily ceased during the onset of COVID19. Nanyang Gifts also faced another challenge wherein companies have slashed their budgets on corporate gifts for staffs and new hires.

The significant decrease in events, compounded by the reduced marketing budgets caused Nanyang Gift’s sales to take a prominent dip. The company recognises the need to implement a new approach to adapt to the changes. With the changes in business operation, they are able to see a significant growth in their sales and client base. As to date, their large clientele spans various industries, with some notable ones being Singapore Management University, British American Tobacco, Singapore Pools, IKEA, Motorola and many more.

For more information, please visit https://nanyanggifts.com