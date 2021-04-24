“Covid Three” Face Charges in Thailand for Entering Laos and Spreading Covid-19

Authorities of Thailand are to charge two Thai men and a woman from Laos after they illegally entered Laos and spread Covid-19.

According to a report by Thai Post, authorities in Thailand will proceed with charges against three suspects for illegally entering Laos and spreading Covid-19.

Lt. Col. Peerapat Promputi, Deputy Director-General of Nong Khai Immigration, and Lt. Col. Ying Chonthicha Thisala, Vice Inspector of Investigation at Nong Khai Police Station, met to discuss the case earlier today.

Authorities in Nong Khai Province launched an investigation into the three after learning from Lao authorities that they had entered Laos illegally, leading to the spread of Covid-19.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Mr. Chitphol Sanguan, and a 31-year-old man, identified as Mr. Thanakrit, both Thai Nationals, as well as a 26-year-old female Lao national are in hospital in Nong Khai Province, Thailand where they are being treated for Covid-19.

The two Thai men and the Lao woman crossed the Mekong River illegally into Laos, landing in Savannakhet Province on 6 April.

They then met and traveled with a 25-year-old female student from Vientiane Capital, who became the notorious Case 59.

Chitaphon and Thanakrit, as well as their female compatriot, later returned to Thailand illegally, where they discovered Thanakrit was infected with Covid-19, seeking treatment at Nong Khai Hospital on 15 April.

Thai authorities say after recovering from the coronavirus, the three suspects will be formally charged with illegally entering Laos and spreading Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the boat driver who assisted the three in crossing back into Thailand has been arrested at his home in Pak Ngum District, Vientiane Capital.

Laos is experiencing its second wave of Covid-19 cases, reaching 159 cases and pushing the medical system to its limits after illegal entrants from Thailand brought the UK strain into the country.