Champasack Considers Converting Detention Facility to Field Hospital

Authorities in Champasack may convert a prison into a field hospital to accommodate people infected with Covid-19 as cases in the province rise.

According to a report by Lao Phatthana, the Provincial Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Champasack is planning to establish field hospitals to accommodate an increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

The Southern Finance College students’ dormitory building, as well as new police and prison buildings in Pakse District, may be converted for use as field hospitals.

The construction of a modern detention system in Pakse began in February 2019, and is now 96 percent complete, with adequate facilities for use as a hospital in compliance with public health standards.

With the inclusion of the prison and college, field hospitals in Champasack Province would be able to accommodate over 2,000 Covid-19 cases.

Champasack Province is experiencing the largest number of Covid-19 infections after Vientiane Capital, with 78 patients now undergoing treatment.

Laos now has 462 active cases, with 2,646 people having been tested yesterday as authorities work around the clock to control the coronavirus, with almost every province in the country now under full lockdown.