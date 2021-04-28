New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed as Second Wave Continues

Laos has confirmed another 93 cases of Covid-19 today across the nation as the second wave continues.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control confirmed 93 new cases of Covid-19 in its daily announcement today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 604.

Vientiane Capital saw 75 cases, while Champasack recorded 11 new cases, with four cases in Luang Prabang, and three in Savannakhet.

3,055 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the number of active cases now 554 after Case 52 completed treatment and was discharged from hospital.

The Taskforce said that 2,437 people arrived in Laos today, with 1,326 arriving from Thailand via the Friendship Bridge, 23 from China, and 1,088 from Vietnam.

Laos now has 50 quarantine centers, with 3,838 people under quarantine.