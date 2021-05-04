Authorities Address Lockdown Rumors as Laos Confirms 60 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 60 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,026.

Vientiane Capital saw eight cases, with 30 cases in Champasack, 20 in Bokeo, one in Savannakhet, and one case in Vientiane Province.

Meanwhile, sixty people have now recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 966.

Deputy Mayor and Head of the Vientiane Capital Taskforce, Mr. Phouvong Vongkhamxay, spoke during the Taskforce’s daily announcement, recounting the situation regarding Covid-19 prevention in Vientiane Capital.

He said that the virus had spread very quickly in Vientiane, reaching 659 cases in total for the province after a record number of cases were recorded on 24 April.

However, the number of cases is now beginning to drop, and Mr. Phouvong thanked all the individuals and organizations that made donations and assisted in efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital.

Mobile testing clinics have been deployed to assist in testing at garment factories and other large projects, while more field hospitals will be established as the number of patients increases.

He said that Vientiane Capital has a total of 457 police and militia checkpoints across the city, with two internet cafes that violated lockdown measures having been shut down, and that authorities have locked away a total of 2,951 boats.

Deputy Mayor Phouvong admitted that authorities are considering stricter lockdown measures to ensure the virus can be controlled, however, at this stage, the idea remains under consideration only.

He urged residents not to panic and not to spread fake news, saying that everyone should instead wait for official announcements by authorities or the Taskforce.

Finally, the deputy mayor reiterated that regardless of lockdown measures, there would be no need for residents to engage in panic buying or to stockpile supplies.

He said that an announcement would be made soon regarding whether lockdown would be extended or not.