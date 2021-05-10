Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong Strengthens its Retail Services Team With Appointment of Baldwin Ko as Director, Retail Services – Deputy Head of Retail Management

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 May 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong has announced the expansion of its Retail Services team with the appointment of Baldwin Ko as Director, Retail Services – Deputy Head of Retail Management, with immediate effect.

Reporting directly to Kevin Lam, Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong’s Executive Director & Head of Retail Services, Ko will be responsible for expanding the asset enhancement services and business partnerships of the Retail Services team in Hong Kong.

Ko is a seasoned real estate professional with a strong entrepreneurial background, as well as all-round experience in retail operations and management. He co-founded the first agnes b. DELICES – the French lifestyle company’s chocolate brand, and also launched the first Vivienne Westwood café in Hong Kong.

Previously, Ko has held senior positions in corporate real estate and retail businesses in leasing, management and operational roles, driving growth and improving mall revenues and operating performance. During his tenure at Swire Properties he was focused on building a sustainable, differentiated and high-growth tenant mix for the Festival Walk property. He is also the Chairman of the executive board of the Institute of Shopping Centre Management, with extensive connections and a proven track record in developing strong mall retail mixes.

With management skills gained from a fast-track career at Swire Properties, together with experience in leading key negotiations to develop L’Oreal Hong Kong’s retail strategies, and his own entrepreneurial ventures, Ko is well-placed to add value to Cushman & Wakefield’s retail team.

“We are very pleased to welcome Baldwin to our team, bringing in his wealth of knowledge and extensive networks in real estate and retail services in support of the growth plans of the Retail Services team here in Hong Kong. We are confident that he will help drive our retail businesses and portfolios to new heights,” said Kevin Lam, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Director & Head of Retail Services, Hong Kong.

“We are delighted to have Baldwin on board. This move demonstrates our commitment to deliver best-in-class services and customized solutions to our clients, with an expanded leadership team and investment in talent,” concluded John Siu, Cushman & Wakefield’s Managing Director, Hong Kong.

Ko holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of New South Wales and is a chartered surveyor with MRICS, MHKIS, AAPI and FISCM certifications.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, 22 offices are servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017, 2018 and 2020 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

