Laos Confirms 35 New Cases of Covid-19 Bringing the Total to 1,362

Laos has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19, with Bokeo province confirming the highest number of new cases.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamxao led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce, saying that after 3,247 tests, the country had confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,362.

Of the new cases, Bokeo province saw 20 new cases, with nine cases in Vientiane Capital, 5 cases in Champasack, and 1 case in Luang Namtha.

Dr. Bandith Xoumphanphakdy, a national vaccination expert, spoke during the announcement addressing the death of an elderly woman allegedly due to receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

The 70-year-old woman from Nakhoun Village, Naxaythong District in Vientiane Capital received the AstraZeneca vaccine at a temporary vaccination center that had been established at the ITECC convention hall.

She experienced no symptoms during the first 30 minutes of her vaccination, while all vaccination processes had been strictly followed, including temperature and blood pressure measurement.

On the day after receiving the vaccine, the woman began to experience body pain and vomited blood. She was brought to Naxaythong District Hospital where she was found to be unconscious, not breathing, and had skin discoloration.

Doctors were unsuccessful in resuscitating her and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dr. Bandith said that the woman’s death was likely unrelated to the vaccine because she was known to have suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and spinal nerve compression. He said that all other patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine from the same batch on the same day did not report any health problems.

However, he said, more information was needed regarding any medication the woman had been given prior to or following her vaccination, and that health officials are continuing an investigation into the death.