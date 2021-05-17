Authorities Clarify Rumor of Covid Case in Luang Prabang

Authorities have clarified a rumor that Chinese nationals infected with Covid-19 traveled from Oudomxay to Luang Prabang province.

According to a report by Luang Prabang News, rumors of Chinese nationals traveling to Luang Prabang from Oudomxay Province on Saturday night are true.

Head of the Provincial Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Luang Prabang, Dr. Vilasack Banouvong, says ten Chinese nationals did travel to Luang Prabang and are employees of the Laos-China Railway.

Ten employees, including two train drivers, arrived in Luang Prabang on Saturday to work on the project there, and stayed at the Haysoke Hotel.

“Before traveling to Oudomxay province, the ten men completed a 14-day quarantine in Luang Namtha and tested negative for Covid-19,” said Dr. Vilasack.

He says that medical workers in Oudomxay screened all of them for Covid, though one man’s test result was unclear, so the group was instructed to self-isolate for a few days before retesting.

However, the men did not wait as instructed and traveled on to Luang Prabang illegally.

“The men are now in quarantine at Haysoke Hotel in Luang Prabang where they are awaiting the results of new Covid-19 tests. There will be a 14-day period of self-isolation even if they test negative for the virus,” said Dr. Vilasack.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid spreading rumors and to only follow official news.