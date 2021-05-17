Vientiane Capital To Lock Down Red Zones

Authorities in Vientiane Capital have divided the city into color-coded zones with the aim of limited future lockdowns to affected areas only.

Certain villages in Vientiane Capital have been designated dark red, red, and yellow zones in accordance with the number of cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the village.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, a meeting of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control held last week saw the zoning idea discussed, with Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune instructing authorities to lock down dark red and red zones.

Villages currently classified as dark red and red zones include Ban Fai, Phonxay, Dongpalane, Nongchan, and Phonsinouan Villages in Saysettha District.

The extended lockdown measures for red zones are expected to be announced today after large numbers of cases were detected in Fai Village.

Residents of red and dark red zones, including government employees, will be prohibited from leaving their homes for work, while markets and factories in these areas will be closed.

The new measures are aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in residential areas without having to close the entire city.

Under the rules, outdoor activities such as exercising at the That Luang Marsh or by the Mekong River will be explicitly banned.

Authorities confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in Laos to 1,591, with two deaths.

Vientiane Capital and Bokeo province have seen the largest number of community transmitted infections, while Champasack and Savannakhet are seeing larger numbers of imported cases as Lao labor returns home from Thailand.