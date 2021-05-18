Jewellery training now enjoys generous SkillsFuture Funding

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 May 2021 – As part of a concerted effort by SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore, Enterprise Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and thanks to the strong support of the Singapore Jewellers Association, 28 courses from the Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS) are now supported under SkillsFuture initiatives. This development ensures that the jewellery industry in Singapore evolves with the changing economy and technologies; it enables companies and individuals to remain up to date with the latest skills and knowledge in this creative field.

Tanja Sadow, the Dean and Director of JDMIS, said: “We would like to express heartfelt thanks to SkillsFuture Singapore, the Singapore Jewellers Association and the many passionate individuals from all agencies, associations and local jewellery business partners, who worked tirelessly with us to achieve this level of support for our industry. This is an important step in improving Singapore’s competitiveness and relevance in the global jewellery stage.”

JDMIS 30-hour professional certification courses include expert training in gemstone knowledge, classical and digital jewellery design, jewellery hand-fabrication using traditional methods and new technologies, fashion jewellery, trends and jewellery business topics. Each course includes all necessary tools and materials such as gems and precious metals (which participants keep and take home after class.) Course fees range from $1,800 to $2,850.

All are now eligible for SkillsFuture Baseline funding (amounting to $435) for younger Singaporeans and Permanent Residents. Citizens over 40 can additionally avail of the SkillsFuture Mid-career enhanced training subsidies (providing total support of $1,450.) Companies sending staff for training receive similarly generous subsidies as well as the ability to claim absentee payroll for workers they send for training. In-line with Singapore’s support for the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises, these organizations also receive enhanced support for training their employees in the latest jewellery skills.

Finally, the course tuition fees can be further offset using SkillsFuture credits given to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above in an initiative by the government to promote lifelong learning and encourage Singaporeans to take ownership of their skills development.

With these various options, the JDMIS has been leveraging SSG’s data interchange initiative to create a simple SkillsFuture calculator on all of its course pages online. Interested applicants can quickly determine the level of funding and payable amount for each course based on their residential status, age and SkillsFuture credits. They can then enrol and start their training using a streamlined application and administration process.

Given the recent restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID19 in Singapore, JDMIS has implemented synchronous eLearning options so that students enrolled in ongoing courses can continue their jewellery training online from the comfort and safety of their home.

To learn more about JDMIS and the various jewellery specialisations available, visit https://jdmis.edu.sg

Jewellery Design and Management International School

The Jewellery Design and Management International School is the only educational institution in Singapore to focus exclusively on the jewellery arts and the largest specialized jewellery school in South-East Asia. Incorporated in 2007, JDMIS entered a joint-venture partnership in 2018 with MDIS, Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning.

JDMIS offers internationally recognized professional certifications, diplomas and advanced diplomas in jewellery design, fabrication and business that lead to employment, entrepreneurship, and academia. JDMIS has trained over 20,000 jewellery professionals with over 4,500 students from 42 countries graduating from its professional certificate and diploma qualifications. JDMIS’ joint-venture with MDIS expands the educational possibilities in jewellery to include pathways to degree programmes with prestigious university partners.

Learn more at: https://jdmis.edu.sg.

LOCATION: 501 Stirling Road – MDIS Campus Franklin Block

F-1075 to F-1082, Singapore 148951

OPERATING HOURS: Monday -Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-7pm, Closed on public holidays

CONTACT DETAILS: +65 62215253 info@jdmis.edu.sg https://jdmis.edu.sg

