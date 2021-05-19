Bokeo Requests Support from Central Taskforce as Outbreak Continues

Bokeo province has called for support from the Central Taskforce to tighten restrictions on the movement of foreign nationals to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

The Governor of Bokeo Province, Dr. Bouakhong Nammavong, made a request to suspend immigration permits for foreign nationals entering and exiting the special economic zone within the province, Bokeo Newspaper reports.

He also sought authorization to restrict the movement of foreign nationals in Bokeo province.

The province quickly became one of the hardest hit as the Covid-19 outbreak spread across Laos in April, with the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Ton Pheung District, site of the Kings Romans Casino, seeing the highest number of cases.

Bokeo has seen the most cases of Covid-19 outside Vientiane Capital, testing more than 43,000 people and recording 345 cases in the special economic zone alone.

Of this number, Lao citizens account for 199 cases, Chinese nationals 95 cases, Thai nationals nine cases, while Myanmar nationals make up for 41 cases, with one case of infection by a Vietnamese national.

Governor Bouakhong made the request to the Central Taskforce during a meeting held on Monday between Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and the central and provincial taskforces.