TECNO Joins Android 12 Beta Program on its latest smartphone TECNO CAMON 17

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 May 2021 – TECNO Mobile shared that it will join the first batch of global brands to run the newest Android™ 12 Beta on its newest CAMON 17, bring the earliest experience of Android 12 to the early adopters of newest tech. Google announced at Google I/O held on May 18 and May 19 that the Android 12 Beta will be available for pre-release run in May and the official version will be later this year. Users of TECNO CAMON 17 can download the pre-release versions of Android 12 Beta TECNO official website starting on May 18 to have the early bird experience.

Android 12 beta 1 for TECNO CAMON 17

Android 12 will be released later this year , by then all TECNO CAMON 17 devices will receive a notice to install and experience it at the earliest time. As an early adopter of the operating system upgrading to Android 12 beta, TECNO CAMON 17 will provide users a more fluid secured and smarter experience.

Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, said: “We are always dedicated to provide the mass access as early as possible to the latest technology with smart software and hardware into a seamless smart ecosystem to bring our consumers’ mobile experience to the next level. I am glad that with the long-term partnership with Google, TECNO CAMON 17 with Android 12 will be absolutely bring the users extraordinary experiences and surprising delights on their phones.”

TECNO Mobile is a rising global leader in mid-to-high-end smartphone segment with the brand essence to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers who are “young at heart”, and inspiring them to never stop pursuing excellence. Its highly-anticipated TECNO CAMON 17 is a 4G smartphone with 5000mah battery, 128GB ROM + 6GB RAM and 6.8″ edge- to-edge display.

With Android optimized , the surprised benefits including:

Improved app launch experience – In Android 12 a new app launch animation for all apps from the point of launch, a splash screen showing the app icon, and a transition to the app itself are added, making app startup a more consistent and delightful experience.

– In Android 12 a new app launch animation for all apps from the point of launch, a splash screen showing the app icon, and a transition to the app itself are added, making app startup a more consistent and delightful experience. New call notification template – In Android 12 call notifications are improved to give them more visibility and scanning capability, and improve their consistency with other notification components. The users can attach a large avatar image, provide text, and set button color hints.

– In Android 12 call notifications are improved to give them more visibility and scanning capability, and improve their consistency with other notification components. The users can attach a large avatar image, provide text, and set button color hints. Improved web linking – In Android 12 some changes are made to help users get to their content faster and more seamlessly.

– In Android 12 some changes are made to help users get to their content faster and more seamlessly. Rich haptic experiences – the tools are expanded to creat informative haptic feedback for UI events, immersive and delightful effects for gaming, and attentional haptics for productivity.

– the tools are expanded to creat informative haptic feedback for UI events, immersive and delightful effects for gaming, and attentional haptics for productivity. Video encoding improvements – Android 12 standardizes the set of keys for controlling the range of the video Quantization Parameters (QP) to ensure that users don’t experience extremely low quality when videos are complex.

– Android 12 standardizes the set of keys for controlling the range of the video Quantization Parameters (QP) to ensure that users don’t experience extremely low quality when videos are complex. Trust and safety: In Android 12 new controls over identifiers are add that can be used for tracking, safer defaults for app components, and more.

If you are interested in installing Android 12 beta 1 on your CAMON 17, you can follow the quick guide below:

Download a tool-set on a PC, transfer it to the root folder using a USB cable. Navigate to the downloaded file and tap on the software package, then click “START” button when prompted. Wait for the upgrade to be completed.