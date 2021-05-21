Foodpanda Assists National Operations Center for Covid-19

foodpanda assists the national operations center for Covid-19 nationwide! Total value of 120,000,000 kip!

Ms. Thanyalat Chaleunsouk, Managing Director of Delivery Hero (Lao) Sole Co., Ltd. or foodpanda, donated medical equipment to the National operations center of Covid-19 at the Ministry of Public Health, represented by Dr. Bounpheng PHOMMALAYSITH, Minister of Public Health for receiving.

Ms. Thanyalat also said that the donation of medical equipment was to assist and facilitate the national operations center for Covid-19, doctors and police officers who are dedicated and work hard in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in Lao PDR, which is worth 120,000,000 kip.

1. 500 boxes of face mask

2. 300 boxes of 500ml hand sanitizer

3. 100 thermometers

4. 400 sets of PPE suit

In addition, the equipment will be delivered by foodpanda itself to the provincial task force in each province soon.