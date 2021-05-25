Marriott Bonvoy “Brings the World to You” across 11 hotels in Hong Kong!

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 May 2021 – This summer, Marriott Bonvoy members will find each visit to the 11 hotels and 46 restaurants and bars under 8 unique brands in Hong Kong extra rewarding. Members can enjoy sumptuous international cuisines and exceptional stay experiences right here in Hong Kong with double points and special accommodation privileges. Marriott Bonvoy is set to ‘Bring the World to You’!

From now until 31st August 2021, Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy a members-only rate on selected packages from participating hotels and earn double bonus points via online booking from the official website or mobile app. Members can also receive a 10% discount voucher for their next hotel stay upon any spending at participating restaurants and bars under the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

11 participating hotels in Hong Kong include:

1. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

2. The St. Regis Hong Kong

3. W Hong Kong

4. JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

5. Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel

6. Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel

7. Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers

8. Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel

9. Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong

10. Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong

11. Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin

For promotion details of individual hotels, please read appendix.

Appendix:

(All prices below are subject to 10% service charge)

Global Tastes All in One Place

Savouring authentic local delicacies is one of the biggest highlights of traveling. 46 restaurants and bars in 11 participating hotels under the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Hong Kong bring together international cuisines and extraordinary dining experiences. Let your taste buds take you on a trip around the world.

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong is the tallest hotel in Hong Kong. Taking luxury to new heights, it has two Michelin-starred restaurants and the world’s highest rooftop bar. Sit back, take a sip of artfully mixed cocktails and enjoy the stunning view of Victoria Harbour.

The hotel is offering “The Stay & Dine Package”, which includes overnight accommodation in a Deluxe Room, a three-course Steak Fritz dinner for two at The Lounge & Bar, breakfast for two, 20% savings at the Spa and various dining venues, plus more. It’s time to indulge!

Located in bustling West Kowloon, W Hong Kong was conceptualized by acclaimed interior designers Yasumichi Morita from Japan and Nic Graham from Australia. Echoing urban colors among bright lights, it resembles an enchanting jungle for you to unwind. Contemporary décor and a soothing nature theme run through 393 hotel rooms and exquisite suites.

Whether you want to go local or sip on a cocktail, our hotel dining delivers things that you love. The hotel’s authentic Sing Yin Cantonese Dining showcases designs of Hong Kong’s streetscape and special Cantonese cuisine prepared by Executive Chinese Chef Johnny Chan, enabling you to enjoy both visual and gustatory pleasure. KITCHEN features stylish, whimsical designs and serves hearty international buffet options to satisfy diners’ cravings for delectable beverages and food. Enjoy international fare or an afternoon tea set with creative cocktails at WOOBAR to revel in unique experiences.

W Hong Kong is offering an accommodation package from HK$1,944, which includes a daily credit of up to HK$2,000 for beverage and food for two at W Hotel, and bliss® spa HK$500 gift voucher for selected treatments to give you a luxurious holiday.

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong features 8 superb restaurants and bars with scrumptious feasts from around the world. Asian delicacies at The Lounge, in-season West Australian lobsters at Fish Bar and Flint, as well as authentic yet innovative Cantonese cuisine at the MICHELIN-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant are ready to pamper your palate at all times. Travel with your taste buds and enjoy an exhilarating dining experience without leaving your hometown.

The hotel is now presenting the “JW Summer Delights” package to spice up your staycation with unparalleled gourmet offerings, where you will be offered an extended 24-hour stay from Monday to Thursday (except public holiday), breakfast buffet for two, HK$800 dining rewards to explore the enchanting flavors of the hotel’s restaurants and bar, or an in-room dining experience brought to you by the talented culinary teams. The internationally acclaimed Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel is located on Lantau Island. Featuring proximity to must-go local attractions such as Tai O Fishing Village, Po Lin Monastery, The Big Buddha, Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car, Cheung Sha Beach and Hong Kong Disneyland, leisure travelers will find tranquility away from the hustle and bustle.

From now until 27th June, the hotel offers the “Sakura & Matcha Afternoon Tea Set”, which includes a series of exquisite Japanese desserts with cherry blossoms and matcha to bring you on a Japanese flavor journey.

The Café in Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers offers the “Bon Appetit!” French Buffet which starts from HK$648 per adult and HK$324 per child. Highlighted items include freshly shucked French oysters and French-Cantonese fusion food featuring duck confit, escargots, French cheese platter and mouth-watering desserts. A table of traditional French delicacies and wines will be served to put you and your loves in a romantic Parisian mood.

Sheraton is offering the “Savour to the MAX Package” which includes one-night accommodation at a well-appointed Deluxe Room at only HK$1,300. Enjoy complimentary hotel dining credit that is equivalent to your room rate (HK$1,300 net), as well as early check-in at 12nn and late check-out at 2pm. Come and satisfy your inner connoisseur.

Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel opened its doors in December 2020. Showcasing scenic mountain and panoramic sea views, it is perfect for your leisure escape. The hotel offers distinctive dining venues with multi-faceted culinary journeys – from innovative Cantonese cuisine, a sophisticated grill restaurant to the best wines from all over the world.

Sunset Grill, the rooftop grill restaurant which opens up to a breathtaking sea view of Lantau Island, is offering a Sunday Champagne Brunch. Dishes include a temple of dry-aged meats and all things perfectly grilled to order, along with free-flow main courses served tapas-style, free-flow drinks ranging from Veuve Clicquot, house wines, soft drinks to juices.

In celebration of the hotel’s new opening, Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy elevated comforts and heartfelt hospitality with the “Your New Neighbor Opening Offer” starting from HK$901. The package includes overnight accommodation in a Deluxe Room, daily breakfast for two, welcome drinks for two at the Lobby Lounge, and late check-out at 3pm. Relax more with less.

Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong is located in the Central and Western Districts of Hong Kong Island. Smartly designed, about 70% of the guest rooms and suites feature sweeping views of Victoria Harbour. You can enjoy the panoramic view from the comforts of your cozy room. ‘Fine Dine-cation’ is one of the hotel’s most popular staycation packages. It includes breakfast for two and a three-course in-room dinner for two with a bottle of selected wine.

Momo Café’s lunch buffet offers unlimited seafood on ice, a hydroponic vegetable salad bar, cold cuts, selected grilled meats, MoMo signature stone-fired pizza and 6 flavors of Movenpick ice cream. Carving Friday serves up to 9 kinds of carving meat. During weekends and public holidays, complimentary sashimi platter per person will be offered.

For dinner, MoMo Café serves the Deluxe Seafood Platter x Carving Dinner Buffet. A set of complimentary Deluxe Seafood Platter is offered for every two persons. There is also unlimited seafood on ice, salad bar, MoMo signature stone-fired pizza and 6 flavors of Movenpick ice cream. Enjoy free-flow Stella draft beer at an extra HK$68. The weekend international seafood dinner buffet serves unlimited seafood on ice, including snow crab legs, mussels, prawns, freshly shucked seasonal St. Martin oysters, red shrimp sashimi, grilled Australian wagyu beef topside, free-flow Stella draft beer and selected juices, as well as 17 kinds of Movenpick ice cream at your choosing.

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy 35% off lunch buffet (starting from HK$120), and up to 50% off the dinner buffet (starting from HK$230).

Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin invites you to a sensory journey of taste and sight via the Oyster & Bird’s Nest Temptation Buffet and Floral & Ocean Fantasy Afternoon Tea.

Collaborating with Aqua dos Açores, the hotel’s culinary masters bring you 12 delicacies made with natural ingredients. Inspired by ocean and nature, each tasty creation illustrates the story of Aqua dos Açores. Every tea set comes with one free gift set sponsored by Aqua dos Açores. Gift sets includes two 2ml Aqua dos Açores – FLORES and AZUL Perfume or Vinhas Velhas TINTO and Vinhas Velhas BRANCO Home Fragrances and one 20% discount voucher. Let your sweet memories linger.

Be spoiled by unlimited servings of freshly shucked oysters, grilled tiger prawns or lobsters, Peking duck and abundant choices of international cuisine. Elevate your culinary experience with our live cooking stations that demonstrate chefs’ crafting of unique delicacies. The tantalizing selection of desserts will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth – from Papaya Bird’s Nest Panna Cotta, Bird’s Nest Egg Tart, Bird’s Nest Tangerine Peel Cheesecake, 6 flavors of Movenpick ice cream and more. Buffet prices start from HK$328 per adult. Marriott Bonvoy members are entitled to a 30% discount.

Fun-filled Family Stays

The St. Regis Hong Kong is a curated mansion in the heart of Wan Chai district that blends architectural creativity, cultural diversity and timeless elegance. The hotel features 129 thoughtfully-designed guest rooms and suites which provide the perfect setting to offering the signature St. Regis Butler Service. Pamper your little ones and create memorable family moments by booking “The Ultimate Family Staycation at St. Regis” package. Rates start from HKD4,000 per room per night. The package includes hotel credits, one complimentary rollaway bed with personalized teddy bear and children’s amenities, and one family circuit training during the stay. Children under 12 years old can also enjoy one complimentary meal from the kids’ menu at either The Drawing Room or through in-room dining.

Inspired by the ocean motif, the design sensibilities of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel are reflected in the lobby which features a 16-meter high aquarium that spans across three floors of the hotel. The unique indoor cylindrical-shaped artificial coral reef is home to around 400 tropical marine fishes from about 80 tropical species. There is an outdoor lagoon pool, spa, fitness center, and a new submarine-themed Kids Corner with a tunnel and jungle gym for unforgettable fun times.

Book the “Ocean Park Experience Package” to enjoy a perfect getaway with your family. For a special price starting from HK$1,288, you are entitled to one-night accommodation in a Deluxe Room, daily breakfast for two adults and one child, and Ocean Park admission tickets for two adults and one child.

The hotel’s “Summer Splash” festival running from June to September promises to bring you and your family a memorable experience. Stay at the hotel and be entertained by fun-filled activities plus game booths this sizzling season.

Enjoy some uninterrupted family time at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong by discovering the hotel’s newly-introduced “Family Adventure Holiday Package”. The suites and rooms are specially decorated with intriguing kids tents and cute plush toys to deliver an in-suite camping experience. You can also enjoy extra perks including two free in-room movies per day and a complimentary rollaway bed. For a “little racer’s” holiday, the hotel’s “Weekend Culinary Adventure Package”, which includes an electric car experience for kids, is a fantastic choice. Let your little ones pump up their adrenalin through the thrill of driving a Lamborghini, Bugatti or Mercedes-Benz miniature car at the racing track. With diversified family staycation packages, every stay brings you a new experience.

