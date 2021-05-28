Laos Confirms Ten New Covid-19 Infections and Third Death

Laos has confirmed ten new cases of Covid-19 and a third death as community spread continues in the capital city.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led the daily briefing by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, highlighting the situation around the world before providing details on conditions in Laos.

Following 2,149 tests undertaken within the last 24 hours, ten new cases were recorded across the country.

Of the new cases recorded in Laos, Vientiane Capital saw seven new cases, Luang Namtha recorded one new imported case, while Champasack saw one imported case, and Savannakhet saw one imported case.

A 74-year-old man from Fai Village, Sisattanak District, who passed away in hospital yesterday was confirmed as the country’s third death attributed to Covid-19.

The man had suffered respiratory problems and was taken to Mahosot hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was then transferred to Mittaphab Hospital for treatment.

The man was known to have suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes and hypertension, for which had had not received proper treatment.