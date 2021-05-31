Laos Reports Only One New Case of Covid-19

Laos has reported just a single case of Covid-19 today, imported to Champasack across the border with Thailand.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay confirmed the news at the daily briefing by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

He said that following 2,002 tests in the past 24 hours, only a single imported case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Champasack province.

Vientiane Capital and other provinces that have previously recorded community spread of the virus have not reported any new cases.

Dr. Sisavath said that although the number of cases is seeing a downward trend, residents must remain vigilant and not let their guard down against the virus.

He said everyone must continue to comply with prevention measures stipulated by the Prime Minister and provincial or local authorities.