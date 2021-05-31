Rhenus Clinches EcoVadis Silver Award For Six Years Running

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 May 2021 – The Rhenus Group is among the top 10% of service providers in the logistics industry rated by the sustainability ratings specialist. In particular, Rhenus was among the top 6% among its industry in terms of its sustainability performance in the “Environment” category.

Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus has received a Silver medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for the sixth consecutive year. The award recognises the quality of Rhenus’ sustainability management system – ranking it in the top 10% of its industry. Rhenus scored above-average results from the individual areas of assessment, which included environment (top 6%), labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“As the Rhenus Group, we focus on resource-saving services to enable our customers to have sustainable transports and supply chains. The good result at EcoVadis confirms our continuous commitment, which was only made possible by the support of all employees from all units,” said Karsten Obert, Board Member of the Rhenus Group.

Green thinking is entrenched in Rhenus’ company philosophy, from resource-saving initiatives in its services, developing innovative projects that reduce the company’s global emissions and energy records, to solutions in alternative drive technologies and multimodal logistics solutions. This includes RHEGREEN, the first worldwide air freight carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction programme, which was launched in 2019. The free-of-charge service aims to create awareness to lower CO2 emissions throughout the logistics chain by offering customers the opportunity to choose a “greener” aircraft.

EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of more than 75,000 rated companies across over 160 countries. Backed by a technology platform and a global team of domain experts, its sustainability scorecards span 190 purchasing categories with insights into environmental, social and ethical risks.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.