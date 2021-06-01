Community Spread Continues as Laos Confirms 17 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has reported 17 new cases of Covid-19, including cases of community spread in Vientiane Capital.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the situation around the world before explaining conditions in Laos.

He said that 2,216 tests had been conducted across the country within the past 24 hours, confirming 17 new cases of Covid-19.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded 12 cases of community spread, while Champasack saw three imported cases and Savannakhet saw two imported cases.

The country still has 310 active cases, with the total number of cases now standing at 1,929.

Locations of risk in Vientiane Capital include the Ministry of Justice, several faculties at the National University of Laos, the Dongdok Market, Tanmixay Market, and the Pizza Company Dongdok Branch.

Dr. Sisavath said there are now 21 red zones across seven districts in Vientiane Capital.