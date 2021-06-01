Prime Minister Calls for Better Conditions and Opportunities for Children

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh called on society to come together in creating better conditions and opportunities for children’s development to ensure they can see a brighter future.

He made the remarks during a speech delivered yesterday on the occasion of World Children’s Day, Vientiane Times reports, emphasizing the need for creating such conditions so that Lao children can reach their full potential in terms of development and growth, and become valuable human resources for the country.

The PM highlighted major challenges faced by children in Lao society, which include malnutrition, low enrolment in preschools and compulsory education, and drug abuse.

He added that the continuing practice of superstitious beliefs in some rural communities hampers the development of children.

“Party and state bodies, the Lao Front for National Development, and mass organizations at all levels, as well as the multiethnic people, need to work hand in hand to address and overcome these issues,” he said.

He said that the development and protection of children have long been a priority for the Party and government, and the issue of violence against children is a top priority.

Laos has actively followed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the United Nations General Assembly’s Declaration of the Rights of the Child, which sees its 60th anniversary this year.

The Lao government has determined a roadmap for the development of children until 2030, saying every available resource will be used to develop the children of Laos until 2030 as the country strives to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.

Prime Minister Phankham thanked all sectors for their support in enabling the development of children in recent years, saying it was unfortunate that a large gathering could not be held to mark International Children’s Day because of the Covid-19 pandemic.