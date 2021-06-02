Laos Reports Five New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has reported five new cases of Covid-19, including cases of community spread in Vientiane Capital.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the situation around the world before detailing conditions in Laos.

He said that 1,932 tests had been conducted across the country within the past 24 hours, confirming five new cases of Covid-19.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded four cases of community spread, while Champasack saw one imported case.

According to Dr. Sisavath, locations of risk in Vientiane Capital include the Oudomphone Apartments in Phonthan Village, Saysettha District, the Phontongsavang Market and Houayhong Village in Chanthabouly District, and Thadindeng Village in Xaythany District, as well as Lao Mobile Group on Dongpalane Road.

Laos now has 294 active cases of Covid-19 and has confirmed three deaths.