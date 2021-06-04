Laborer Arrested for Murder in Phongsaly Province

Police have arrested a man following the murder of a woman who employed him to clear her land in Phongsaly Province.

According to a report from Lao Security Newspaper, a 42-year-old woman was found dead at her rice farm in Pha Poun Village, Bounnue District, Phongsaly province on 26 April.

The body of the woman was found at the scene, having sustained wounds to her neck consistent with a machete attack.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Chaseng, who resides in Namkang village of Bounnue District, confessed to the murder last week.

He had breakfast with the victim’s spouse at her home on the day of the incident, drinking whisky and taking amphetamines.

He was employed to clear the land on the rice farm of the victim, for which he would be paid LAK 350,000.

“Before going to work on the rice farm, I consumed two amphetamine tablets on my own,” confessed Mr. Jaseng.

“When the woman arrived on the farm after I did some work, she chastised me for drinking with her husband and looked down on me. I was angry so I killed her with my machete,” Mr. Chaseng told police.