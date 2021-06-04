Laos Confirms Nine Cases of Covid-19 on Final Day of Lockdown

Laos has confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 on the final day of the country’s lockdown order.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Sayamongkoune lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus through the world before focusing on the situation in Laos.

She said that the country had tested 1,920 samples (1,001 in Vientiane Capital), confirming nine positive cases of Covid-19, with the total number of cases now standing at 1,952.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw seven cases, Champasack saw one imported case, and Savannakhet saw one imported case.

According to Dr. Phonepaseuth, locations of risk in Vientiane Capital include Sangjiang Chinese Market, Tanmixay Village, Sasaath Pharmacy, Sikeut Market, and Phonsaarth village.

The number of red zones in Vientiane Capital now stands at 25, with Houayhong Village being added to the list today.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that health authorities had noticed that a small number of people who have had contact with those infected with Covid-19 remain hesitant to be tested. She urged all residents to be tested for the virus to ensure the spread could be contained and the country could move out of lockdown.

The country is continuing to give second doses of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are being provided at district hospitals and other vaccination locations.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that a press conference will be held at 2 pm this afternoon regarding the extension of lockdown, including measures that may be extended and measures that may be relaxed.