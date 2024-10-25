FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET Launches Latest WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM Lighthouse Certified Factory in Bắc Giang, Vietnam, Powered by AI 360 Camera and Immersive Real-Time Digital Twin Technology

Pioneering AI-Driven Smart Manufacturing, Vision-Based Security, Multi-Modal AI Autonomous Virtual Patrol and City-Scale Digital Twins



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2024 – VIZZIO Technologies, POLYTRON.AI, and Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), have once again joined forces to launch Vietnam’s first World Economic Forum (WEF) Lighthouse Factory. This new facility, located at Fii’s Bắc Giang plant in Vietnam, is a beacon of smart manufacturing, incorporating cutting-edge AI, real-time analytics, and advanced REAL-TIME 3D digital twin technology to transform industrial operations.

This new Lighthouse Factory highlights Fii’s leadership in adopting Industry 4.0 innovations, optimising production, enhancing sustainability, pioneering highly efficient manufacturing models, and fortifying digital transformation, positioning them as leaders in both innovation and responsible production.

Leveraging VIZZIO’s expertise in large-scale 3D city mapping and visualization along with POLYTRON’s cutting-edge AI-driven 360-degree vision security solutions, this collaboration represents a transformative step for Fii and the entire manufacturing industry. The integration of these advanced technologies not only enhances security and operational efficiency but also positions Fii at the forefront of smart manufacturing innovations. This partnership sets a new benchmark for digital transformation in industrial environments, driving significant advancements in automation, surveillance, and intelligent infrastructure for factories of the future.

Leading the Future of Smart Manufacturing with Multi-Modal Autonomous AI 360 Patrol Systems

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) is at the forefront of the global electronics manufacturing industry, integrating smart technologies to improve operational efficiency, sustainability, and security. Fii’s latest WEF Lighthouse Factory certification demonstrates its commitment to setting a global standard for manufacturing excellence by harnessing cutting-edge technologies like 3D mapping and VISION based AI AUTONOMOUS virtual patrol systems.

By leveraging innovative technologies, such as 3D city mapping powered by a multi-modal AI engine, (Fii) is pushing the boundaries of industrial digitization. This AI engine segments and interprets satellite images, street views, videos, and point clouds, creating dimensionally accurate, geo-specific, and geo-typical parametric hyper-photorealistic 3D digital twins. In addition, Fii deploys POLYTRON’s patented AI 360 vision-based Autonomous Patrol System, which is equipped with 360-degree security cameras to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Fii’s groundbreaking efforts have earned it the World Economic Forum (WEF) Lighthouse Factory certification for its FIRST Factory Facility in Vietnam, underscoring its dedication to setting global benchmarks for manufacturing excellence. This prestigious recognition highlights Fii’s focus on incorporating advanced technologies to revolutionize its production processes, fostering an ecosystem that is not only sustainable and secure but also intelligent and future-ready. The certification further emphasises Fii’s leadership in promoting a tech-driven industrial model, setting new standards for the global manufacturing sector.

Creating Digital Twin of Bắc Giang, Hanoi 3D City Twin using Satellite Imagery. Powered by Deep Learning

“We are dedicated to building the factories of the future—ones that are not only highly automated and connected but also secure and sustainable,” said Zongchang Liu, Chief Data Officer of Fii. “Our latest Lighthouse Factory demonstrates how technologies such as real-world digital twins and AI-driven 360-degree autonomous security systems can be seamlessly integrated to create a real-time 3D scene that is accessible via any device, allowing users to experience being ‘physically there’ without actually being on-site. This innovation enables our security and manufacturing teams to utilize a 24/7 autonomous patrol system powered by a multi-modal AI agent that comprehends everything it sees and promptly reports any anomalies. This advanced integration not only enhances the security and safety within the factory but also boosts the efficiency and sustainability of the entire manufacturing process.”

By seamlessly integrating Multi-Modal AI Agent, unique POLYTRON’s 360 Security Camera, REAL-TIME LIVE 3D Scene, and city-scale digital twins, Fii is pioneering a new era of smart factories that combine security with operational efficiency to build a truly future-ready manufacturing ecosystem. This sophisticated blend of technologies enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and autonomous decision-making processes, ensuring that safety and productivity are not just enhanced but fully optimised.

Fii World Economic Forum Lighthouse Factory Project. Vietnam Digital Twin – Smart Manufacturing.

These innovations are part of Fii’s broader vision to create a connected and intelligent industrial landscape, where automation and digitalisation drive sustainability and environmental responsibility. Fii is not only boosting productivity through these technologies but also ensuring a more eco-conscious approach to manufacturing, aligning with the growing global focus on green industrial practices. This forward-thinking strategy cements Fii’s role as a leader in shaping the future of the global manufacturing sector, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship.

Digital Twins for Smarter Factories

VIZZIO’s proprietary AI-powered EARTH ENGINE platform plays a pivotal role in Fii’s latest Lighthouse Factory, enabling the creation of highly detailed, city-scale 3D digital twins that revolutionise operational oversight and planning. This innovative technology is complemented by POLYTRON, a VIZZIO subsidiary, which deployed its unique panoramic 360-degree video cameras alongside the AI-powered Video Management Server, POLYTRON ONE, to create a real-time live 3D environment within the factory.

These real-time, interactive 3D scenes provide an immersive and comprehensive view of both the factory’s external surroundings and internal operations. This capability empowers managers and planners to visualize, optimize, and monitor every aspect of the production environment with unprecedented precision. By integrating these digital twin and AI technologies, Fii enhances key aspects of its factory operations, from security and logistics to planning and decision-making. These real-time insights help reduce downtime, improve safety, and streamline production workflows, ultimately creating a more efficient, secure, and intelligent manufacturing environment.

The foundational technologies, pipeline and workflow deployed for Fii Bắc Giang Factory Facilities

This technological integration not only improves operational efficiency but also positions Fii as a leader in leveraging advanced digital tools to meet the evolving demands of Industry 4.0.

“Our collaboration with Fii represents a significant milestone, highlighting the transformative power of 3D mapping technology and AI-driven solutions in the industrial sector,” said Jon Lee, CEO of VIZZIO. “By integrating digital twins with POLYTRON’s LIVE 3D scene, supported by 360-degree cameras and the POLYTRON ONE Video Management Server, we are enabling Fii to build smarter, more efficient, and safer manufacturing environments. This real-time, interactive technology empowers Fii to fully optimize its operations, aligning perfectly with the demands of Industry 4.0.”

He added, “This collaboration not only underscores the critical role of digital transformation in modern manufacturing but also reinforces Fii’s commitment to driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in an increasingly competitive and evolving industrial landscape.”

AI-Powered Autonomous Virtual Patrol Technology

POLYTRON.AI has also introduced its next-generation AI-powered 3D 360° cameras and the Autonomous Virtual Patrol System into Fii’s new facility. This innovative system leverages multi-modal AI Agent to autonomously patrol factory grounds, identifying anomalies, and triggering real-time alerts without human intervention. POLYTRON’s 360-degree panoramic video cameras provide complete coverage (no blind spot), offering superior security compared to traditional surveillance systems.

“Our Multi-Modal AI, specifically designed to understand real-world 3D environments for security applications, alongside the deployment of a constellation of 360-degree cameras, is revolutionising the way industrial surveillance is conducted,” said Jon Lee, CEO of VIZZIO & POLYTRON. “By utilising AI agents to autonomously patrol the factory grounds, we are significantly enhancing the safety, intelligence, and security of Fii’s facilities. This AI-driven surveillance not only reduces the need for human intervention but also provides real-time monitoring and instant anomaly detection, ensuring that Fii’s industrial environments remain highly secure and operationally optimised.”

He further emphasised that this cutting-edge solution marks a fundamental shift in how security is managed in large-scale industrial settings, providing smarter, more reliable surveillance systems that can operate around the clock, allowing human teams to focus on higher-level tasks. This approach is a clear demonstration of how AI and automation can make factories not only safer but also more efficient in the long term.

How Vision-Based AI and Digital Twins Drive Smart Manufacturing

The integration of POLYTRON’s AI surveillance and VIZZIO’s 3D digital twins is a cornerstone of Fii’s smart manufacturing strategy, providing a robust and innovative solution that far surpasses traditional human-based security systems. The Autonomous Virtual Patrol system, powered by AI, offers continuous monitoring of factory operations, including real-time detection of security breaches, equipment malfunctions, and safety hazards. This AI-driven system operates without the fatigue, bias, or human error that typically plague manual security operations.

Software-based AI agents “patrol” the factory floor through an immersive real-time 3D digital twin environment, fusing 3D and video streams from POLYTRON’s 360-degree cameras

For example, human security personnel may miss critical events during routine patrols due to distraction, exhaustion, or complacency. In contrast, AI agents can monitor every corner of the facility around the clock with complete accuracy, capturing and analysing vast amounts of data from 360-degree cameras. This constant vigilance ensures that even the smallest anomalies—such as a malfunctioning machine, unauthorized access, or potential safety hazards—are identified and flagged for immediate action.

POLYTRON Cameras installed at FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET Bắc Giang Factories

At the same time, VIZZIO’s digital twin technology provides an immersive, real-time 3D visualisation of the factory’s entire infrastructure. This technology empowers managers with a comprehensive spatial understanding of the facility, enabling them to optimize workflows, plan predictive maintenance, and enhance decision-making processes with a clear, accurate overview of factory operations.

The synergy between AI-driven security and 3D digital twin visualisation creates a fully integrated, intelligent manufacturing environment. This system not only reinforces the security and integrity of Fii’s operations but also significantly drives efficiency and sustainability. With continuous monitoring and automated insights, the system minimises operational risks, reduces the chances of human error, and maximises productivity, setting a new global standard for Industry 4.0 innovations.

AI Agent “patrolling” the factory floor for inspection and anomalies detection

In comparison to traditional security methods, which are prone to human errors, fatigue, and slow response times, this advanced AI system ensures immediate detection and reporting of irregularities, enabling proactive interventions. Human-based patrolling is reactive and limited by physical capacity, while AI systems offer scalable, non-stop surveillance and operate in real-time, enhancing overall safety and operational effectiveness.

This convergence of AI-driven security and real-time 3D visualisation reinforces the integrity and security of Fii’s manufacturing processes while driving greater efficiency and sustainability. By minimising operational risks and maximising productivity, this collaboration sets a new global benchmark for Industry 4.0 innovations.

POLYTRON ONE VIDEO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The AI-powered POLYTRON ONE Video Management Server seamlessly integrates various types of surveillance cameras, including POLYTRON 360-degree cameras and conventional CCTV systems, into a unified platform. This powerful system not only stores video footage via H.265 but also leverages VISION AI to analyse and manage all camera feeds in real-time. By doing so, it provides an advanced, centralised solution for overseeing security across the entire facility. The server’s capabilities allow for intelligent video analysis, enhancing detection accuracy, automating surveillance tasks, and streamlining overall security operations, making it an essential tool for modern, AI-driven industrial security systems.

AI-POWERED POLYTRON ONE Video Management Server unifies all types of cameras, including POLYTRON 360 and conventional CCTV cameras. It stores, analyses and provides a powerful video platform for managing all these security cameras.

Redefining the Future: AI-Powered Manufacturing Sets a New Global Standard

By integrating VIZZIO’s cutting-edge 3D mapping technology with POLYTRON’s groundbreaking AI-based Autonomous Virtual Patrol System, Fii is establishing a new global benchmark for the future of smart manufacturing. These advanced technologies, deployed within Fii’s WEF-certified Lighthouse Factory, are not only transforming operational efficiency and security but also showcasing the possibilities of real-time digital twin environments and AI-driven surveillance in the industrial sector.

This forward-thinking approach is setting a precedent for other global manufacturers, encouraging them to embrace these transformative technologies as they navigate the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). Fii’s integration of these innovations demonstrates how digitalisation and AI can enhance manufacturing ecosystems, making them more secure, efficient, and intelligent, paving the way for the next era of industrial excellence.

“This accreditation underscores our commitment to combining space technology, deep tech innovation, and industry expertise. We’re excited to work with FII to redefine the future of Industry 4.0 and lead the charge toward a transformative era of smart manufacturing excellence,” said Jon Lee, Founder and CEO of POLYTRON.AI and VIZZIO.AI.

As of 2024, Fii has developed eight of its own world-class WEF Lighthouse Factories and has empowered five additional factories for leaders across diverse industries. These factories are part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, which highlights facilities that lead in adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies such as AI, IoT, and advanced automation.

Fii has expanded its prestigious list of Lighthouse Factories by adding its Bắc Giang facility in Vietnam to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network. This certification reflects Fii’s ongoing commitment to leading the transformation of manufacturing through advanced technologies. The Bắc Giang factory stands out for its integration of AI-powered systems, including VIZZIO’s 3D city-scale mapping and POLYTRON’s 360-degree camera-based Autonomous Patrol System, significantly enhancing security, operational efficiency, and real-time monitoring.

The recognition of the Bắc Giang factory as another Lighthouse Factory underscores Fii’s strategic focus on leveraging AI, digital twins, and smart manufacturing systems to set new global standards for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). This certification serves as a model for manufacturers worldwide, inspiring the adoption of innovative technologies that promote sustainability, security, and productivity.

Vizzio Technologies leads the world in creating detailed 3D city models using satellite imagery and AI. We produce immersive digital twins of cities globally, integrating multi-resolution data and machine learning for real-time insights and modelling. Established in 2020, we have mapped over 1 million square kilometres of urban space, filed 34 patents, and saved 75% of time compared to traditional methods. Our goal is to deliver dimensionally accurate, photorealistic digital twins for every city on Earth, supporting a range of applications from urban planning to security.