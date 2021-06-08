Vientiane Center: No Vaccine No Entry

Vientiane Center is the latest public venue to declare it will limit entry for members of the population who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The shopping mall stated on its Facebook page that customers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be barred from entering certain areas of the mall.

Customers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and can produce a green certificate of vaccination, however, will be granted access.

Those who have not been vaccinated are able to shop online via the Vientiane Center online shopping page.

They may then wait in designated locations while customer service representatives bring them their chosen items, the shopping mall told Laotian Times.

“All Vientiane Center personnel have been vaccinated against the virus and are ready to serve our customers,” said a representative of Vientiane Center management.

Vientiane Center re-opened its first and second floors to shoppers on Saturday after it had previously been used as a vaccine center during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move to bar entry or limit access to unvaccinated persons has led to heated discussion on social media, with many believing the practice is discriminatory to those who are unable to receive vaccines or reside in areas where vaccines have run out.

In a similar move, the Vientiane Capital Vehicle Registration and Driving License Division (VRDLDV) also declared that individuals and employees who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be barred from entering their offices.

As of yesterday, the number of first dose vaccines provided to the population stood at 686,794, covering 9.36% of the population, while 313,402 second dose vaccines had been provided.