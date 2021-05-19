Vientiane Vehicle Registration Division Bars Entry to Unvaccinated Individuals

The Vientiane Capital Vehicle Registration and Driving License Division (VRDLDV) has declared that individuals and employees who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be barred from entering their offices.

According to a notice issued by the VRDLDV, under the Vientiane Department of Public Works and Transport, those without evidence of vaccination will not be allowed to enter.

The notice stated that those who need to use the service, as well as VRDLDV workers, must first be vaccinated against the coronavirus and produce a green certificate of vaccination upon request.

The notification stated that the new measure would be in effect from yesterday in order to comply with the measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

The regulations apply to the Vientiane Capital Vehicle Registration and Driving License Division in Thong Pong, Nam Souang (Naxaithong District), and the new facility in Xaythany District.

Authorities have launched a new round of Covid-19 vaccinations since April at Mittaphap Hospital as well as other hospitals and locations in Vientiane Capital.

Some 542,132 people have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country, while 92,582 have received a second dose, according to the Centre of Information and Education for Health.