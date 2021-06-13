Lao Government Approves Pakse Expressway Route Selection

The Lao government has approved route recommendations for the Vientiane-Pakse Expressway Project.

Xinhua reports that Zhang Xiaowei, Head of the International Engineering Department of Henan Provincial Communications Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd, (HNRBI) suggested the route plan.

The expressway is expected to link the national capital of Vientiane with Pakse city in the south of the country.

The 578.6 km Vientiane to Pakse Expressway Construction Project comes under the National Socio-Economic Development Plan and is valued at approximately USD 5.1 billion.

It is expected to cut travel time to just seven hours from the current travel time of up to ten hours along Route 13 South.

The Lao government has been considering approval of the proposed route since earlier this year, giving its final approval on Monday.

The Pakse Expressway, which will link Vientiane Capital with southern Laos, is expected to be connected with the northern expressway, which currently links Vientiane with Vang Vieng and is to be extended to the border with China.