New Houaphan Airport 92% Complete

The construction project of the Nong Khang Airport in Houaphan Province is 92% complete but has suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the Houaphan Provincial Department of Public Works and Transport to discuss ways to resolve delays and continue construction during the rainy season.

Deputy Governor of Houaphan Province, Mr. Phonesouk Inthavong, and Director of Provincial Economic Affairs, Mr. Bountaeng Simoun, as well as the Director-General of the Department of Civil Aviation, attended the meeting.

The construction project of Nong Khang Airport is now 92.34% complete after being temporarily suspended in March 2020 due to financial and environmental problems.

An unexpected increase in construction costs has meant the project had to wait for further approvals from the government, while the Covid-19 pandemic saw many foreign laborers returning to their home countries, leaving the project without enough personnel.

In addition, nearby areas were flooded by heavy rains last year.

With this year’s rainy season arriving, the Department of Civil Aviation will continue to guide and monitor the construction company in urgently repairing the most at-risk points by installing additional drainage pipes and repairing areas affected by landslides, as well as continuing to survey and complete the sites that are expected to be completed by the end of June.